Nash Price Reaches $2.59 on Top Exchanges (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Nash has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Nash has a market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $393,681.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nash Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

