Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.58

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.58 and traded as high as $68.94. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 9,340 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 238,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

