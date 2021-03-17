National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.05

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 10690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

