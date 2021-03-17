National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.42

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

NXPGF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.