National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 11th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 802,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

