National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.11% of National Western Life Group worth $38,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $236.29 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $237.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.69. The company has a market capitalization of $859.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.15.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

