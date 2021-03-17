National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.11

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.11 and last traded at $238.11, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.29.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $865.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.69.
About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
