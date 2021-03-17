National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.11

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.11 and last traded at $238.11, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.29.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $865.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.