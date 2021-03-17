Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $35.79 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000900 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $35.79 million and approximately $827,569.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,236,588 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

