Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading Up 7.3%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.16. Approximately 267,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 298,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $289.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

