NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00010576 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $86.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,634,297 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

