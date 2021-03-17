Neblio One Day Volume Reaches $914,151.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00004179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $41.86 million and approximately $914,151.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,615,620 coins and its circulating supply is 17,221,112 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

