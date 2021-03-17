Nebulas 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.55 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $45.62 million and $9.55 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00055239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00666550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070186 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,889,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,359,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

