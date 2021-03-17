Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Up 1.5%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €53.05 ($62.41) and last traded at €52.35 ($61.59). Approximately 140,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.60 ($60.71).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.75 ($72.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of €55.50 and a 200 day moving average of €60.22.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

