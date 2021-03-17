Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Trading Up 10.1%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 127,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 82,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The stock has a market cap of $102.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a negative return on equity of 129.95%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

