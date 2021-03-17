NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading 5.2% Higher

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.12. 988,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 978,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.26 million, a P/E ratio of 77.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $230,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 58.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.6% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.