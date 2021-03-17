Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.
Shares of NSRGY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 521,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,299. The company has a market cap of $313.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $92.47 and a 12 month high of $122.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.69.
About Nestlé
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
