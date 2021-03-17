Nestree (EGG) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4,663.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Nestree has a total market cap of $699.85 million and $5.35 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 7,895.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,209.73 or 1.00613580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00036755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00012230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00088064 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,530,850 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

