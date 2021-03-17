Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Financial Contrast

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Net Element and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -10.82% -186.39% -26.33% Sphere 3D -150.83% N/A -57.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Element and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.00 million 0.96 -$6.46 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $5.58 million 4.38 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Net Element.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Net Element has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Net Element beats Sphere 3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments that provides integrated payment acceptance solutions, value-added POS, and business process management services; Unified m-POS, a mobile POS application that accepts payments; Aptito POS Platform, an integrated POS platform for the hospitality, retail, service, and on the go industries; Restoactive, a POS restaurant management platform; Zero Pay, a zero-fee payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; transactional services, mobile payment transactions, online payment transactions, and other payment technologies under the PayOnline name; Pay-Travel, an integrated payment processing solutions to the travel industry; and Netevia, a multi-channel payments and merchant management platform that delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs. Net Element, Inc. offers its services through retail and mobile merchants, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance, as well as offers Glassware solution, which is compatible with the open virtual appliance and open virtual format. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, V3, SnapSync, and HVE brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

