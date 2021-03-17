NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is Ativo Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 413.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the period. NetEase makes up 3.1% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,480,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,962,203 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 405.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,001,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,205 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,106,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,820 shares during the last quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,940,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NetEase by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,255,000 after buying an additional 2,759,038 shares during the last quarter.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

