Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,739. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
