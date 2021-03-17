Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,739. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.