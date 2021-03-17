Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,538. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

