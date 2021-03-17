Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

