Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023507 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00156510 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007860 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

USDN is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.