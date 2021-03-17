New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 5.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 9,402,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 8,623,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC cut New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

