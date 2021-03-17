New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Shares Down 6.3%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 776,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 602,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 27.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 42.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,150,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,041 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

