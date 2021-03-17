New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.49

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 14603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $535.27 million, a P/E ratio of -57.91, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:SNR)

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

