New Vernon Investment Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New Vernon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 812.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 8.3% of New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New Vernon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after acquiring an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $46,624,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $157.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,660. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $159.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.