NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Up 6.4%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.15. 2,393,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,911,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $426.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after acquiring an additional 505,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NewAge by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 175,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NewAge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NewAge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NewAge by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,977 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

