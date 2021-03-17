NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Up 6.4%

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.15. 2,393,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,911,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $426.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.97.
About NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)
New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.
