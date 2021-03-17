Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.