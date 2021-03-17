Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.