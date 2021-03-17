Newton Coin Project Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 109.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $62,021.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

