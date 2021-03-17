Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

Shares of NEXA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 4,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,256. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

