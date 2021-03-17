Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEXA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,726,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

