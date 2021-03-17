NexImmune, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on March 24th (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune’s (NASDAQ:NEXI) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 24th. NexImmune had issued 6,471,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $110,007,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEXI shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on NexImmune in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NEXI opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

In other news, VP Jerome B. Zeldis bought 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIM) technology.

