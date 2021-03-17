Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells $7,887,500.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NXST traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $160.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.93.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.
NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.