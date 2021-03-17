Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Sells $7,887,500.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXST traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $160.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average is $107.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

