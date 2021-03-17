Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $1,033,578.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NXST traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,820. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $160.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,207,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

