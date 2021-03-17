Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $1,033,578.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NXST traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,820. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $160.47.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,207,000.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
