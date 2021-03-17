NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $989,541.13 and approximately $44,378.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,011.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $535.26 or 0.00922679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.73 or 0.00335667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031626 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002631 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars.

