Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $541.58

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 541.58 ($7.08) and traded as high as GBX 648 ($8.47). Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) shares last traded at GBX 628 ($8.20), with a volume of 466,197 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £571.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 653.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 541.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

