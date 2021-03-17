NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,867.32

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,867.32 ($89.72) and traded as high as GBX 7,988 ($104.36). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,938 ($103.71), with a volume of 212,296 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,954.20 ($64.73).

Get NEXT alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,697.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,867.32. The company has a market cap of £10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46.

In related news, insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07). Also, insider Francis Salway sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,050 ($105.17), for a total value of £363,860 ($475,385.42).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.