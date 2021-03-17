NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.60% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $41,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,203.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEX opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $925.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

