Nexus 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $87.75 million and $1.07 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,018,289 coins. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

