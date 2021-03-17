Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $1.25 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $87.75 million and $1.07 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 70,018,289 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

