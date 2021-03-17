Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 3,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

