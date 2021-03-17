NFT Index Price Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.37 million and $320,382.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $613.41 or 0.01054782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.63 or 0.00456760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00061670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00135789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00077598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00569387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

