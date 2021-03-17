NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Down 1.4% This Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $1.91 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for about $131.53 or 0.00226235 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

