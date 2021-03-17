NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will post sales of $21.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.77 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $89.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.07 million to $100.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.08 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

NGM opened at $31.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

