NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.11

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 9464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

NGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,965 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

