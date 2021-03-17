NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 2.90% of NIC worth $50,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in NIC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NIC by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NIC by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NIC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in NIC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. Northcoast Research cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

