Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 791,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCPCF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,554. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Nickel Creek Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Get Nickel Creek Platinum alerts:

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.