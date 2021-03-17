Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading Up 105.2% This Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 106.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $163,472.71 and $1,010.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 105.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000131 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

